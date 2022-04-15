Comedian Lavell Crawford comes back to Memphis with a new title in front of his name. The Grammy-nominated funny man was recognized by the Recording Academy in the Best Comedy Album Category. Lavell Crawford spoke with Live at 9 on Friday.
by: Jenna Jordan
