September 1st marks 35 years for an organization built upon the golden rule of treating others as we would want to be treated. On September 1, 1987, Dr. Scott Morris married medicine and ministry to start one of the nation’s first facilities focused on providing health care to the working poor. More than 60,000 patients are served each year at Church Health Center and Dr. Morris still personally treats many of them.

