Young Mid-South magic fans listen up! You have a chance to win tickets to a performance by one of the world’s most premiere magic acts. The Champions of Magic show is coming to the Orpheum in November. Live at 9 wants to send one young aspiring magician to the show. Just record a video of your best trick and send it to us. For inspiration, we spoke with the award-winning act, “Young and Strange.”

