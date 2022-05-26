It is no coincidence that May is both ‘Mental Health Month’ and the month we celebrate mothers. Research shows good relationships between mothers and daughters can reduce depression and suicide risk. While children do best when both parents are involved, psychology today reports that 6 out of 10 adult women say their mom was more influential in their success than their father. That’s why LeShundra Robinson is hosting a seminar to encourage candid conversations between girls and their mothers.

