A Memphis boxing event this weekend has an extra dose of drama. The warm-up match features two friends you might assume would be adversaries. Facing off, A police officer and a former felon who now helps ex-offenders rebuild their lives. The main event involves undefeated Mike Cook who was introduced to boxing as a way to keep him out of trouble. He also often helps DeAndre Brown’s nonprofit, Lifeline to Success.

