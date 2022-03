Ford Motor Company is expected to begin site work at the location of its multi-billion-dollar project in West Tennessee this month. Blue Oval City’s impact will be far reaching across the Mid-South and experts say now is the time to get ready. With the help of leaders from areas with megasites of their own, the Memphis Area Association of Governments wants to start that conversation. To discuss their upcoming event, Live at 9 spoke with their Executive Director, Ralph Moore.

