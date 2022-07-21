Today’s pick in our Summer Reading Series is less about a book than about a mission. Major Scott Huesing used his experiences over 10 deployments with the U.S. Marine Corps when writing his book “Echo in Ramadi.” But it was a veteran’s death two years ago that will have him riding his Harley across the country beginning July 22nd to raise awareness for Veteran Suicide.

