Fans of thrillers will love the latest novel by bestselling author Fiona Barton. “Local Gone Missing” introduces a new character, a detective who finds her career drifting until a man disappears in what looks like an idyllic beach town. Barton’s writing won her Britain’s ‘Reporter of the Year’ in her previous career, and she uses all her skills to draw you into this mystery.

