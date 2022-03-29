A new law allows first responders in Tennessee to live outside of the city they serve. A number of measures still before lawmakers could have a direct impact on crime and law enforcement here in Memphis and Shelby County. To discuss the ban on residency requirements and more, Live at 9 spoke with Bill Gibbons, the President of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission and Essica Cage-Rosario, the President of the Memphis Police Association.

