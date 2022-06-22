An award-winning Memphis-made documentary comes home for a screening at the perfect time. During a very busy election season, every voter will want to see “United Front: The People’s Convention 1991.” It takes your through a Memphis election that made history in more ways than one. Then-school superintendent Dr. W.W. Herenton beat the incumbent by just 142 votes, and he was the first African American elected mayor of the city of Memphis.

