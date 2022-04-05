The medical world’s understanding of autism has changed drastically in the 80 years since it was first identified. While the layman likely first thinks of it as a childhood learning disability, a new book hopes to change that. Dr. Kerry Magro shares the stories of dozens of autistic adults and focuses on how they overcame the challenges they faced because of a difference in how their brains developed. Dr. Magro himself was non-verbal and is now a professional speaker and author.

