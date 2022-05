You may remember the story from 2011 when a crew of pirates attacked an oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden. Since then, the notorious true crime story has expanded with twists and turns straight out of any thriller. Two award-winning reporters from Bloomberg could not resist taking on this project and their years of research resulted in a blockbuster exposé. Matt Campbell co-authored “Dead in the Water” with Kit Chellel.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction