A new study shows nearly half of all Memphis adults don’t get enough sleep. That makes the Bluff City the nation’s third worst when it comes to sleep habits. But sleep deprivation is not just a problem for adults. In the new book, “Generation Sleepless,” Psychotherapist Julie Wright calls it a silent epidemic among pre-teens and teenagers. She spoke with Live at 9 about the book and more.

