A Canadian art dealer with a love for Memphis wants to tape into the creative spirit of Mid-South artists and help people with Alzheimer’s. Marina Cutler uses her annual ‘International Brush Off” competition as a way to benefit organizations helping dementia patients. Cutler along with Karen Tullos, the Executive Director of Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Memphis spoke with Live at 9 Tuesday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction