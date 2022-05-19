Some 3 million animals are put to sleep in U.S. animal shelters every year, but the Memphis and Shelby County Humane Society’s “no-kill” policy means they focus on finding homes for lost or abandoned pets. May 20th is ‘National Rescue Dog Day’ and the humane society may have the perfect new family member for you. Animal Behaviorist Lee Phelan discusses what to do after you’ve signed the adoption papers.

