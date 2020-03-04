Live at 9: Amy Weirich,Chef Phillip Dewayne & more!

District Attorney Amy Weirich

District Attorney Amy Weirich talks about how her office plans to move forward after the Shelby County School Board ended its partnership on a truancy program that helped keep children in school.

Coronavirus and the economy

Experts say the coronavirus will continue to weigh on economic activity for some time. Chirag Chauhan explains what that means for everyday Americans.

Watercooler Wednesday

Crash Davis, Corie Ventura and Todd Demers join us for this segment of Watercooler Wednesday.

Cooking with the Memphis library

Chef Phillip Dewayne from Park + Cherry shares a delicious shrimp and pasta recipe that your family will love.

Eat This Book event

Recipe: Spring Pasta Primavera with Grilled Shrimp

