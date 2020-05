Interview with Amy Weirich

District Attorney Amy Weirich talks about the problem Shelby County is facing when it comes to drug overdoses.

Mid-South blood shortage

Jared Luent with Vitalant issues a call to action as the coronavirus pandemic leads to a major blood shortage here in Memphis.

Interview with Scott Steinberg

Scott Steinberg has made a career of helping businesses change and adapt. He talks about his new book and what business owners can do to help them during this unprecedented time.