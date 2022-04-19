Critics are calling for action as parents of disabled Tennessee children say they struggle to get aid from a state program designed to help them afford in-home care. The Volunteer State was the last in the nation to establish a ‘Katie Beckett program,’ and families, advocates, and now some elected leaders are wondering why Tennessee administrators can’t make it work here. Carol Westlake and Diane Grover are among those demanding answers. Westlake is with the Tennessee Disability Coalition and Grover faced monumental problems getting help with her teenager.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction