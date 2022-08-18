The Rosenwald Schools project began in 1912 as the brainchild of a former slave and educator along with a wealthy businessman. Julius Rosenwald led Sears, Roebuck and Company and his friendship with Booker T. Washington would result in thousands of schoolhouses being built. The Rosenwald Schools allowed hundreds of thousands of poor African Americans to be educated in the segregated South. Photographer Andrew Feiler traveled thousands of miles to capture their story for an exhibit that opens this week at the National Civil Rights Museum.

