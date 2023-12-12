In this Live at 9 segment, we tackle a critical issue that touches the heart of our community – literacy. According to Mid-South Literacy, 1 in 7 adults struggles to read above a 6th-grade level and only 24.1% of students manage to complete the 3rd grade reading on grade level.

With the impact of low literacy extending beyond the individual, creating ripple effects that strain our entire community, literacy expert and advocate for change Stephanie White of Stephanie’s Advanced Mentoring sheds light on the challenges we face and explores the paths toward a more literate and empowered Memphis.

She does a live demonstration with one of her scholars.