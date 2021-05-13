Limoncello Grilled Lobster Tails with Chef Steven Leake

Chef Steven Leake shares his recipe for Limoncello Grilled Lobster Tails.

Ingredients:

Serves Two

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

¼ bunch fresh marjoram

1 teaspoon of chopped fresh fennel fronds

2 tbsp. limoncello or other lemon liqueur

4 (8-oz) Split in half lobster tails

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups arugula, washed and spun dry

2 oz. of Feta Cheese crumbles

8 cubes of fresh Summer Watermelon

Instructions:

Preheat barbecue or broiler.

Place olive oil and lemon juice and zest of 1 lemon into a small saucepan and place over medium heat. Bring to a near boil, remove from heat and pour into a bowl. Immediately add the marjoram, limoncello, fennel, salt and pepper and allow to steep, like tea, for 1 hour, covered. This mixture can be stored in a lidded jar, away from light, for up to a week.

Brush the lobster tails with the limoncello oil and place them on the hottest part of the grill, flesh side down for 2- minutes, then turn over to shell side down and brush with more limoncello oil, for 3 minutes, then remove from the heat. Dress the arugula with 2 tablespoons of the scented oil and some coarse salt and pile in center of platter.

Top with feta and watermelon cubes. Serve warm or room temperature, with the remaining oil and lemon wedges on side.