MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charles “Lil Buck” Riley has already taken Memphis jookin global, and now he’s hoping to do the same with a new product — a vegan cheese sauce.

He’s launching his new Buck Up Sauce this Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Imagine Vegan Cafe, 2158 Young Avenue in Cooper-Young.

And like Lil Buck’s dances, this cheese sauce comes with a twist: They made it purple.

“You’ve never seen a purple cheese sauce in your life,” he said. “It pops for your pictures, your food-grams.”

Lil Buck said he’s been on a vegan diet for almost 10 years. When he came home to Memphis, he said he always ate at Imagine, near where he rehearsed with New Ballet.

Will Buck Up Sauce make you a better dancer? No guarantees, he said.

Lil Buck will be on the road soon with the Memphis Jookin Tour, which starts Jan. 31.