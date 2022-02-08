A number of local organizations in Tennessee have erected monuments to tell the stories of lynching victims of the past.
Now, some state lawmakers hope to spark the same effort from the Tennessee Historical Commission. Representative Johnny Shaw who is among the House co-sponsors of the resolution.
Senator Page Walley, who is one of the lawmakers in the state Senate backing the measure to establish a Community Remembrance project.
