In this Live at 9 segment, Pediatrician Dr. Cynthia Cross helps parents unravel the mysteries of helping children get a good night’s sleep. Dr. Cross helps parents establish healthy sleep routines to address common concerns and even breaks down how much sleep children should have, according to age.

