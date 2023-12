Jazz Icon Wynton Marsalis stopped by Live at 9 and talked with Kontji about being a New Orleans musician performing in a music town like Memphis. Before Marsalis performs at First Baptist Broad at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, he is meeting with Memphis students to help pass on wisdom from his jazz legacy. He shares some surprises the audience can expect and took the Live at 9 audience to church.

