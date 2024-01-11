N’awlins Barbecue Shrimp Recipe

Serves 6.

INGREDIENTS

For the Sauce Base:

1 Tablespoon olive oil

2 cups shrimp heads and shells

1/2 cup Worcestershire

2 Tablespoons cracked black pepper

2 Tablespoons Basic Creole Spices* (see recipe below)

1/2 Teaspoon whole cloves

2 bay leaves

1 bottle of Abita Beer

Juice of 1 lemon

For the sauce base, heat the olive oil in a medium saucepan over high heat, add the shrimp heads and shells, and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add the Worcestershire, black pepper, Creole Spices, cloves, bay leaves, and lemon juice along with 1 bottle of Abita Beer and bring to boil. Once the liquid is boiling, reduce heat to moderate and simmer until it has reduced by half. Strain and reserve.

Basic Creole Spices

Makes 1/2 Cup

Chef’s Note: Using this spice blend is truly the easiest way to consistently achieve the flavor. Once made, the spices will last for six months in an airtight container.

2 Tablespoons celery salt

1 Tablespoon sweet paprika

1 Tablespoon coarse sea salt

1 Tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 Tablespoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon onion powder

2 Tablespoon cayenne pepper

1/2 Teaspoon ground allspice

Mix together the celery salt, paprika, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne, and allspice in a bowl. Transfer the spices to a clean container with a tight-fitting lid, cover, and store.

For the Shrimp:

2 pounds 21-25wild caught Gulf Shrimp, peeled and deveined

Salt

Cracked black pepper

1 cup Sauce Base

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup butter

For the shrimp, season the shrimp with a little salt and lots of pepper. Put the shrimp and the Sauce Base, cream, and butter in a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Bring the sauce to a boil and cook for 5 minutes. Remove the shrimp from the skillet and arrange on a platter on in individual bowls. Reduce the sauce by half until it’s a rich mocha color. Pour the sauce over the shrimp and serve with French bread.