Memphis official has update on city’s vaccination efforts Live at 9 by: WREG Staff Posted: Mar 31, 2021 / 09:32 AM CDT / Updated: Mar 31, 2021 / 10:07 AM CDT City of Memphis Deputy Director Tiffany Collins provides an idea of what’s happening behind the scenes to make sure things keep rolling smoothly when it comes to the county’s vaccination effort. To sign up for a vaccine, click here. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction