Church at The Well Pastor Dr. Kia Conerway invites the public to her vision board event New Year’s Eve. In this Live at 9 segment, the dynamic millennial pastor shares anecdotes and the secrets to unlocking your life’s purpose. The vision board party is Sunday, December 31 at 10:30 a.m. in-person at The Cordova Community Center located at 1017 N Sanga Rd, Cordova, TN 38018. She will also offer an on-line version at https://www.facebook.com/wemakewells.

