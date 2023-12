Honkytonk maestros Scott Southworth and Daryl Wayne Dasher perform a sneak peak of their Friday night set of foot-stomping Honky Tonk. From Scott’s award-winning albums like ‘The Last Honky Tonk In Town’ to the latest drop, ‘Comin’ Round To Honky Tonk Again,’ watch a taste of the fun to come.

Scott Southworth & Daryl Wayne Dasher w/ Mark Lavey & Lisa Grace Horngren

Dec 08, 2023, 7:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Memphis, 3210 Old Hernando Rd, Memphis, TN 38116, USA