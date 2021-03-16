Historic African American cemetery undergoes restoration to safeguard history

In South Memphis, more than a dozen acres holds the oldest African American cemetery in the Bluff City. Between 1876 and 1925, the Zion Christian Cemetery was devoted to being the final resting place for thousands of African Americans.

In 1990, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been dutifully looked after by volunteers for many years.

Dr. Tyrone Davis and Trena Williams talk about those efforts and how you can get involved.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit the Zion Cemetery website.