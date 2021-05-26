Groups demand ‘moral’ budgets from city, county leaders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is home to some of the country’s most beautiful mountains and parks. But if you’re looking to tackle one of the state’s many trails without the fear of getting poison ivy, the state has you covered there too – wine trails!

What better way to spend a summer weekend than trying out local wineries and vineyards? Here’s a list of five wine trails you can explore in the Volunteer State.