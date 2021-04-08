Get Chef Steven Leake’s recipe from Live at 9

Fluke and Summer Vegetables En Papilotte

Ingredients

Olive oil

2 or 3 smallish new potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch slices

Salt and freshly ground pepper

6-ounce fillet of flounder, halibut, tilapia, salmon, or red snapper, or more if you want leftovers

About 1/3 medium zucchini, cut into julienne strips

1/2 medium carrot, peeled and cut into very thin julienne strips

1 scallion, white and tender green, cut into lengthwise strips

3 slices fresh ginger approximately the size of 25-cent pieces, peeled and cut into julienne strips

A splash of white wine

A sprinkling of fresh herbs, if available (such as parsley, chives, tarragon, or summer savory)

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 425°.

2. Oil lightly the center of your Silpat mat set on a baking sheet, or, if you don’t have the mat, oil a piece of foil. Scatter the potato slices over the oiled area, then turn them. Salt and pepper lightly. Roast in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, turning once.

3. Meanwhile, cut off an 18-inch piece of parchment paper, and fold it in half. Open it up, and on one half place the fish alongside the folded edge, after salting and peppering it on both sides (see illustrations on preceding page and opposite).

4. Pile the zucchini, carrot, scallion, and ginger on top of the fish, salt again lightly, and splash on enough wine to bathe the fillet(s) lightly.

5. After the potato slices have had their 10-minute pre-roasting, arrange them on top or around the edge of the fish and sprinkle the herbs over all.

6. Fold the other half of the parchment over, then fold in the open edge twice, and pleat it all around to make a semicircular airtight package. If it tends to open up where the folded edges meet, secure that place with a binder clip or a large paper clip.

7. Place on the sheet pan, and bake for 12 minutes. If you have a fairly thick fillet, you may need to bake it 1 or 2 minutes more. Test with a skewer; if it goes in easily, the fish is done.

8. Plunk the whole parchment package on a big dinner plate, and enjoy.

