WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The temperatures are soaring across much of the U.S. as we enter Father's Day weekend, and many people are looking for ways to efficiently keep their homes – and themselves – cool.

A mega-heat wave is baking the western United States with temperatures expected to exceed 120 degrees in parts of Nevada, Arizona and California. Temperatures are also expect to spike in the Midwest. Forty-million people across the country are set to see temperatures soar into the triple digits this weekend, Yahoo reports.