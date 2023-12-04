The State Department of Tourism Development tells Live at 9 about their new initiative featuring Tennessee’s top 25 attractions. This holiday season, shift from traditional gifts to experiences by exploring more than 25 Tennessee attractions through a unique toy catalog from the comfort of your home with ‘s new initiative. Partnering with popular sites like the Fire Museum of Memphis and the Safari Park, the catalog offers building block toys, activity pages, and creative stickers—making it an educational and interactive experience for both parents and kids. Available while supplies last.

