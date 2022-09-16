MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Live At 9 is kicking off a new weekly feature called Food Truck Friday, and our first guest joined us for fried catfish and bourbon shrimp.

Beonca Lewis is the owner of Busy Bee’s food truck. She learned to cook for her family as a child and has owned eight food trucks over 20 years.

Lewis says her seasoning is so good, people try to steal it, so she’s going to begin offering it.

Check out Busy Bee’s at facebook.com/busybeesfoodtruck, call 901-319-8326 or email busybeesfoodtruck@gmail.com.