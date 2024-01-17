Ducks Unlimited CEO Adam Putnam sheds light on the significance of the documentary ‘Wings Over Water,’ premiering at Memphis’ Museum of Science and History. Narrated by Michael Keaton, the film follows the journeys of sandhill cranes, mallards, and yellow warblers, highlighting the critical importance of the Prairie Pothole Region. The CEO of the Memphis-based wetland and waterfowl conservation organization emphasizes the partnership’s role in conservation education and the urgent need to raise awareness about North America’s disappearing wetlands.

