To ramp up its fight against the coronavirus, Shelby County will open up vaccinations to everyone over the age of 16 starting Friday, March 26.

Poplar Healthcare CEO James Sweeney and Dr. Keith Norman with Baptist Memorial Health Care talk about the campaign and why it’s still important to get tested for the virus.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Why can teens aged 16, 17 get the Pfizer vaccine but not Moderna or Johnson & Johnson?