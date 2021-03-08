Dr. Michele Borba on new book, why old markers of academic success need to be thrown out

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Educational Psychologist Dr. Michele Borba says the old markers of accomplishments for students, like grades and test scores, are no longer the key to predicting a child’s success.

She talks about that and her new book Thrivers on Live at 9.

Share this story

Latest News

More News