Dr. Joris Ray talks about the return to school in Shelby County Live at 9 by: WREG Staff Posted: Mar 4, 2021 / 09:19 AM CST / Updated: Mar 4, 2021 / 09:19 AM CST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pre-K through fifth grade students in Shelby County returned to the classroom on Monday. For leaders like SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray, it was a decision carefully made after weeks and months of precautions due to the pandemic.