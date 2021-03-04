Dr. Joris Ray talks about the return to school in Shelby County

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pre-K through fifth grade students in Shelby County returned to the classroom on Monday.

For leaders like SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray, it was a decision carefully made after weeks and months of precautions due to the pandemic.

Share this story

Latest News

More News