KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A specific industry is seeing some growth in Tennessee: Assisted living facilities for seniors or older people. With 77 million Baby Boomers - those born between 1946 and 1964 - either retired or planning to retire over the next decade, the number of assisted living services are increasing to meet the demand.

No one wants to leave their home, but the reality is as our population ages, more and more people need assistance. Assisted living housing provides an option. But, the cost of nursing homes or assisted care facilities has evolved and has become quite expensive.