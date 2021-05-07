Doctors work to make more resources available during pandemic

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) -- The judge who ruled last week to delay the public release of bodycam footage in the Andrew Brown Jr. case has filed the order for release of footage to Brown's family, nine days after his original ruling.

It's unclear what caused the delay in the filing by Judge Jeffrey Foster, a visiting judge from Pitt County, but the timing could mean the family might not see the footage for another 10 days.