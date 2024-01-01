Attention couples planning to tie the knot! Sissy’s Log Cabin wants to hear your love story and one fortunate couple stands a chance to win an engagement ring valued at $15,000, with their proposal featured during the Super Bowl on CBS, airing February 11.

To enter, visit the WREG.com contest page and click on ‘Sissy’s Super Proposal. Enter for your chance to surprise the love of your life on the world’s biggest stage with WREG News Channel 3 and Sissy’s Super Proposal Contest!

The greatest day in sports can be the happiest day of your life with Sissy’s Super Proposal Contest.

One lucky winner will receive a gift certificate to be used toward an engagement ring valued at $15,000 from Sissy’s Log Cabin, and their proposal will be featured live on TV during the big game on February 11, 2024.

To enter, submit a video about your unique love story and tell us why you believe you should be chosen to win an an engagement ring from Sissy’s Log Cabin, and have your proposal air LIVE during Superbowl LVIII on WREG News Channel 3. Make your proposal an event they’ll never forget!

The winner and their significant other are required to select their ring by January 20, 2024 and must consent to proposing on-camera and in-store at Sissy’s Log Cabin by January 23, 2024. The winner must consent to airing their proposal during Superbowl LVII on February 11, 2024. Please see contest rules for more information.

Nominations must be received by January 9.