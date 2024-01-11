Skip to main contentSkip to toolbar
Menu
About WordPress
My Sites
WREG.com
1,6781,678 Comments in moderation
New
Howdy, kontjianthony
Log Out
Add New Post
Save draft
Preview
Publish
Paragraph: Change block type or style
Move Paragraph block from position 2 up to position 1
Block Paragraph is at the end of the content and can’t be moved down
Change text alignment
Displays more block tools
Daughter of Dr. Ernest Withers reveals exciting partnerships for digitizing photography collection
Anvato Video Player
Enter a video ID or browse the Anvato library.
Video/Livestream
Enter ID to embed here…
Embed
Browse Library
Rosalind Withers builds new partnerships to digitize the photography collection of 1.8 million historic Memphis photos snapped by her father, Dr. Ernest Withers.
Toggle panel: Byline
Search for an author to add to the byline
Enter name
Enter text to add to the byline
Enter text
Insert
Kontji Anthony
Kontji Anthony
×
Toggle panel: Search Engine Optimization
Toggle panel: Sharing Recipients
Select recipients
Alabama
All Sites
Arkansas Stations
BRProud
East Coast Region
East Region
Gulf Region
KARK
Kentucky
KFOR
KIAH CW39
KNWA
KOLR
KRON
KTLA
KTVE
KTVI
ktxl
Lubbock
Midwest Region
Mississippi
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
Nexstar Media Wire
Northeast Region
PIX11
Plains Region
Southwest Region
Tennessee
Test
WATE
WCMH
WDTN
West Region
WFLA
WFXR
WGHP
WGN-TV
WHNT
whtm
WIAT CBS 42
WJW
WJZY
WKBN
WKRG
WKRN
WNCN
WNCT
wspa
WVNS
wxin
Toggle panel: Sharing Options
Share in category
Sharing rule
Share As Copy
Issue a takedown notice for this story
On
Off
Toggle panel: Civic Science
Do NOT display Civic Science in this post
Toggle panel: Canonical URL Override
Optionally override the canonical URL for this post.
Toggle panel: Extended Headlines
Homepage Headline
Choose an optional headline to appear on the homepage for this post
Social Headline
Choose an optional headline to use when the post is shared to Facebook or Twitter
Newsletter Headline
Choose an optional headline to use when the post is included in Newsletters
Toggle panel: Breaking News
Flag this post as breaking news?
Once a post is published or updated with this checked, a breaking news alert message will be displayed and the checkbox will be disabled. The message will be based on this post’s title and permalink, and it will be displayed until it is disabled manually. You can view the currently active breaking news alerts here.
Toggle panel: Post Settings
PresentationAttributionDistributionNative AppArticle Lists
Hide Title
Hide Featured Image on Article Page
Show “Submit Your Photo” Button
Don’t Show Archive Line
Toggle panel: Related Posts
Custom title for this group of related posts
Default: Related Content
Start typing the title of a post to autocomplete
Move
Remove
Toggle panel: Subheadline
Toggle panel: External Permalinks Redux
Destination Address
To restore the original permalink, remove the URL.
Redirect Type
Link Behavior
Opens in same tab
Toggle panel: Art Direction
Add custom CSS styles for this post in the editor below:
Toggle panel: Synopsis
Toggle panel: Liveblog
This is a normal WordPress post, without a liveblog.
Enable Enables liveblog on this post. Posting tools are enabled for editors, visitors get the latest updates.
Archive Archives the liveblog on this post. Visitors still see the liveblog entries, but posting tools are hidden.
Daughter of Dr. Ernest Withers reveals exciting partnerships for digitizing photography collection