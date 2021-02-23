DA Weirich on proposed gun legislation allowing guns to be carried without permit in Tennessee Live at 9 by: WREG Staff Posted: Feb 23, 2021 / 09:33 AM CST / Updated: Feb 23, 2021 / 10:14 AM CST For a second year in a row, Tennessee lawmakers are debating legislation that would allow people older than 21 to carry a gun without a permit. Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich gives her thoughts on the bill on Live at 9. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction