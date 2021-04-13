Cooking with Chef Franco

Franco’s Capesante Gratinate con Gamberi
Ingredients
4 Scallops
4 medium shrimp, peeled deveined, tail off
1 cup breadcrumbs, plain
1 clove garlic, minced
1 bunch parsley
1 tablespoon lemon zest
¼ cup white wine
3 -4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Shaved butter pieces
Preparation
1. Preheat the oven to 450°.
2. Clean the scallops and shrimp by washing under running water.
3. In a large bowl, combine bread crumbs, olive oil, parsley, garlic, a pinch
of pepper. Toss to mix well. Add just enough wine so as to make the breadcrumb mixture hold
when gently squeezed in your hand.
4. Place one scallop and one shrimp into each ramekin and cover with the breadcrumb mixture; top
with a few of the butter shavings (which will make for a more crispy crust).
5. Bake for 5-8 minutes or until the crust is golden. For grilling: place ramekins on top shelf of grill
and close lid bake until crust is golden crown