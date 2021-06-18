Comedian Demario ‘Poundcake’ Hollowell

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From the star of classrooms at Raleigh-Egypt High School to comedy stages all over, Demario “Poundcake” Hollowell discovered he could keep audiences laughing at a young age. 

For tickets to his show at Chuckles Comedy House, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News