MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) - A random act of kindness from a two-year-old boy has captured thousands of hearts across the country. A picture, which has been shared almost 100,000 times on social media, shows a shared meal between strangers.

Amy and Robert Wadford took their six children out to dinner at Fernando's on Friday, April 23. Amy said when they came into the restaurant, their son, Brekken, noticed Ladarius Sandifer sitting alone, and he wanted to join him.