The Mid-South Coliseum has been a Memphis landmark for decades. After years of vacancy, some say it’s time for the city to let it go.

Mayor Jim Strickland is backing any effort to tear down the old Coliseum and build a new soccer stadium.

However, that plan has run into some opposition.

Marvin Stockwell and Angela Barksdale are with the Coliseum Coalition – a group that has been trying to save and revitalize the property for years.

