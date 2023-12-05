Meka Egwuekwe, the visionary Founder and President of CodeCrew and a new graduate of the program, Georleshia Minter, take center stage on Live at 9 in celebration of Computer Science Week. This week, Egwuekwe and the CodeCrew team have curated a lineup of dynamic events that promise to demystify the world of technology for participants of all ages.

Kicking off the week, CodeCrew offers an immersive experience for K-12 kids, providing them with a hands-on journey into the exciting world of coding. The program aims not only to teach coding skills but also to foster a love for innovation and problem-solving.

For the young adults in the audience, CodeCrew has an event tailored just for them. Adults aged 18-30 can delve into specialized coding sessions, gaining valuable insights and practical skills that are crucial in today’s tech-driven landscape.

Teachers aren’t left out of the equation either. CodeCrew extends a warm invitation to educators interested in integrating coding into their classrooms. The week features a dedicated event where teachers can explore the potential of coding education and learn how to empower their students with this invaluable skill.