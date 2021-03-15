City Council members talk about Gore rally, what’s next for Byhalia Pipeline

A controversial pipeline proposal remains in the works in one portion of the Bluff City and this weekend former Vice President Al Gore paid a visit to the Mid-South to speak out against it.

On Sunday, Gore told a crowd that the Byhalia Pipeline is reckless and racist. It’s slated to run from Memphis to Byhalia, Mississippi, and would pass through lower-income, majority Black neighborhoods in South Memphis.

Members of the Memphis City Council are expected to discuss the pipeline plan and more at Tuesday’s meeting. Frank Colvett and JB Smiley, Jr. share their reaction to the rally and more on Live at 9.